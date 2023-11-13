Longtime Merkel Adviser Sparks Controversy with Remarks on Israel-Hamas Conflict

Munich Security Conference Chairman Christoph Heusgen is facing calls to step down after making comments in a television interview that stirred controversy surrounding the Israel-Hamas conflict. In the interview, Heusgen referred to the brutal killing of more than 1,400 Israelis on October 7 as a “Hamas action”, drawing criticism from Israeli leaders and sparking a debate on the international stage.

In response to the comments, various political figures in Germany and Israel condemned Heusgen’s remarks as unacceptable and condemned his lack of solidarity with the victims of the Hamas attack. However, there were also voices of support defending Heusgen’s character and highlighting his contributions to global peace and justice.

Heusgen’s position as chairman of the Munich Security Conference has come under scrutiny due to its close affiliation with the German government and allegations of potential external influences. The event, which attracts government leaders and other influential figures, has received financial support from countries in the Gulf region, particularly Qatar, where Heusgen has defended against criticism in the past. Former Qatar Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani resigned as an MSC trustee following antisemitic remarks.

This recent controversy is not the first time Heusgen has been accused of holding anti-Israel views. In 2019, while serving as Germany’s ambassador to the U.N., he was included on the Simon Wiesenthal Center’s list of antisemitic offenders. However, both the German government and international representatives, including those from Israel, defended Heusgen and dismissed the allegations.

Heusgen’s remarks in the television interview also drew attention for his opposition to a potential ground offensive by Israel in Gaza. He expressed the need to prevent further escalation of the conflict and called for a return to the two-state solution. Israeli officials interpreted these comments as advocating for negotiations with Hamas terrorists.

Critics, including Israel’s ambassador to Germany Ron Prosor, accused Heusgen of failing to address fundamental questions in German foreign policy, such as the country’s stance on Russia and the controversial Nord Stream gas pipelines. With these criticisms, the debate surrounding Heusgen’s suitability to lead the Munich Security Conference continues to intensify.

