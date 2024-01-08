The Tower of London’s Secret Pub: A Hidden Gem

Hidden within the walls of the iconic 900-year-old Tower of London lies a secret that only a privileged few get to experience – the exclusive pub known as The Keys. While millions of visitors flock to explore the historical corridors and marvel at the Crown Jewels, they remain unaware of this hidden gem tucked away in the heart of the fortress.

The Keys may appear like any other cherished British pub, with its cozy leather banquettes, wooden tables, and ornate carpeting. However, what sets it apart is its regal decor, featuring a 16th-century ceremonial ax and displays of the Yeoman Warders’ uniforms – the Beefeaters.

Only the Tower’s 35 serving Yeoman Warders and their invited guests have the honor of entering this exclusive establishment. The pub serves as not only a community hub but also a place where the warders can celebrate special occasions or unwind after a busy day living within the Tower’s grounds.

One might wonder about the significance of this hidden pub to the Yeoman Warder community. It serves as more than just a place to socialize; it is also a means to raise money for charities. The pub hosts groups of colleagues and friends, allowing them to contribute to lesser-known organizations. Despite raising around £500 (about $635) per event, this small sum goes a long way to support these charities.

Robin Fuller, the chief Yeoman Warder, describes his journey from joining the Royal Navy to becoming the 393rd Yeoman Warder. He emphasizes the importance of the pub as a gathering place for the community and its tradition of serving exclusive drinks supplied by UK brewery Marston’s. These drinks, such as Beefeater Bitter and Yeoman 1485, further amplify the connection between the pub and its heritage.

Among the ancient traditions preserved at The Keys is the Yeoman toast: “May you never die a Yeoman Warder.” This toast pays homage to the past practice of retiring guards selling their jobs, while those who died before retirement left their families with nothing. Although this tradition is still honored, the buying and selling of warderships were abolished in 1826.

To qualify as a Yeoman Warder today, candidates must have served a minimum of 22 years as an honorable ex-soldier in the Army, Royal Air Force, Royal Marines, or Royal Navy. This requirement ensures that the Yeoman Warders continue to uphold the standards set by the Duke of Wellington.

Over the centuries, the role of a Yeoman Warder has evolved from guarding the Tower and supervising prisoners to its current position as an esteemed member of the Tower’s community. Their responsibilities include preserving the rich history of the fortress and sharing its stories with visitors from around the world.

The Keys provides an insight into a world that remains hidden from the average tourist. It is not only a pub but also a symbol of the unique camaraderie and heritage shared by the Yeoman Warder community. So, the next time you visit the Tower of London, spare a thought for this exclusive establishment, tucked away within the fortress’s ancient walls.