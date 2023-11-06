Tens of Thousands March in Global Protests in Solidarity with Palestine

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of major cities worldwide over the weekend to voice their anger over the actions of Israel’s military in Gaza. In London, a rain-soaked rally drew an estimated 100,000 participants, according to British police. The march began near the city’s largest central park and made its way to Whitehall, close to the Parliament and the Prime Minister’s residence.

While counter-terrorism officers were among the police monitoring the march, authorities allowed a chant originally used by the Palestine Liberation Organization, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” on the grounds of free speech. However, authorities made it clear they would intervene if the chant was directed at Jewish cultural centers, synagogues, or the city’s Jewish community.

The ongoing conflict between Hamas and Israel has seen communities attacked and lives lost on both sides. On Saturday, the first aid shipments were allowed into the Gaza Strip, providing essential medical supplies and food. Protesters in London, along with those in Rome, Sydney, Washington, D.C., Amman, Beirut, and various Muslim-majority countries, carried Palestinian flags and demanded an end to the siege and airstrikes that have resulted in the loss of thousands of Palestinian lives and the displacement of over a million Gazans.

London’s Metropolitan Police reported that the demonstration was predominantly peaceful, but there were isolated incidents of disorder and instances of hate speech. Notably, reported antisemitic offenses in the city have seen a significant increase, along with anti-Muslim crimes.

In Berlin, a pro-Palestinian rally was preemptively banned after clashes between police officers and demonstrators. However, a demonstration in support of Israel was permitted to gather in the German capital.

These global protests highlight the widespread concern and solidarity with the Palestinian cause and the urgent need for a peaceful resolution to the long-standing conflict. The events serve as a reminder of the complexities and sensitivities involved, as authorities strive to balance democratic rights and the prevention of hate speech and violence.