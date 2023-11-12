London’s Metropolitan Police are grappling with the startling escape of terrorism suspect Daniel Khalife from a prison in the London area. As new details emerge, authorities believe that the escape was meticulously planned. Instead of quotes, it can be deduced from the evidence that Khalife’s escape was clearly premeditated.

Metropolitan Police Chief, Sir Mark Rowley, expressed his deep concern over the incident, highlighting the audacity of Khalife’s escape by strapping himself to the underside of a delivery van. Rowley emphasized that such an elaborate escape plan is unlikely to be carried out spontaneously. The police are now investigating whether Khalife received assistance from insiders, such as prison guards or fellow inmates, or external accomplices.

Khalife, a 21-year-old former army serviceman, faced serious charges related to terrorism and violations of the Official Secrets Act. Discharged from the army in May under accusations of obtaining sensitive information and making a bomb hoax, Khalife was in custody awaiting trial. However, he managed to escape from His Majesty’s Prison Wandsworth just before 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

Authorities suspect that Khalife’s position in the prison kitchen provided him with access to a food delivery van, which he cunningly attached himself to as it left the premises. The straps found under the van have raised suspicions of inside help and support the notion that Khalife received aid during his escape.

While the primary motive behind Khalife’s actions remains unclear, recent reports suggest that he may have sought information on behalf of Iran. His trial, originally scheduled for November, would have shed light on these allegations.

During his escape, Khalife may have sustained severe burns from being in close proximity to the van’s exhaust system. An alert issued to National Health Service facilities requests vigilance for individuals presenting with burns, as it is likely that Khalife sustained such injuries during his getaway.

Detectives working on the case also believe that Khalife is still dressed in his prison-issued cook’s uniform, which he wore during his escape. This insight provides a valuable lead for law enforcement personnel involved in the search.

Despite narrowing their focus on Richmond Park in southwest London, the police have scaled back their efforts. No specific leads or intelligence have directed the search to this particular area. However, officers have worked tirelessly overnight and into the morning, combing the park for any trace of Khalife.

The daring escape has cast a spotlight on the security and suitability of His Majesty’s Prison Wandsworth. Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor has called for the closure of the prison, referring to it as a serious concern even before Khalife’s escape. The prison system in the country is already under strain due to its capacity, and the incident further highlights the need for additional facilities.

As authorities continue their efforts to apprehend Khalife, the public remains on edge, questioning how such an audacious and calculated escape was possible.