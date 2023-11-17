LONDON POLICE APPREHEND DANIEL KHALIFE AFTER BOLD PRISON BREAK

London authorities have successfully captured terrorism suspect Daniel Khalife following his daring escape from a prison in the London area. Metropolitan Police officers apprehended Khalife in the Chiswick area, and he is currently in police custody, according to a statement released by the Metropolitan Police.

Khalife, who was discharged from the army in May, was awaiting trial on charges of obtaining information that could be useful to an enemy and making a bomb hoax. He managed to escape from His Majesty’s Prison Wandsworth by strapping himself under a food delivery van. This method of escape suggests that Khalife may have received assistance from within the prison.

Metropolitan Police Chief Sir Mark Rowley described Khalife’s escape as “clearly pre-planned.” While initial reports did not specify to whom Khalife may have passed information, recent revelations from the BBC indicate that he may have sought information on behalf of Iran. Khalife was scheduled to stand trial for his crimes in November.

Following Khalife’s escape, extensive efforts were made to locate him. The search intensified and eventually focused on Richmond Park in southwest London. Law enforcement officers combed the area relentlessly day and night.

The escape has raised concerns about the security and conditions of Wandsworth prison. Even before Khalife’s escape, a watchdog group had rated it as a “serious concern.” Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor has called for the closure of the prison, stating that it is not suitable for housing inmates and emphasizing the need for sufficient prison facilities to accommodate the growing inmate population.

