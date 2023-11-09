London Mayor and Scottish Labour Leader Call for Ceasefire in Israel-Hamas Conflict

In a surprising move, two prominent Labour figures have broken ranks with party leader Keir Starmer and called for a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. London Mayor Sadiq Khan and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar both expressed their concerns about the escalating situation in Gaza and urged an immediate cessation of violence.

In a video posted on X, Khan emphasized the need for a ceasefire to prevent further loss of life and allow vital aid supplies to reach those in need. While acknowledging Israel’s right to defend itself, Khan also stressed that it should not violate international law in the process.

Sarwar echoed Khan’s sentiments in another video posted on X, urging for the immediate release of hostages, access to humanitarian supplies, and an end to rocket fire from both sides. He made it clear that a ceasefire was essential at this moment.

These calls for a ceasefire put Khan and Sarwar directly at odds with Starmer, who has thus far only called for humanitarian “pauses” to allow aid to enter Gaza and for civilians to be evacuated. Starmer’s position, aligning with the US, the EU, and the British government, falls short of a full ceasefire, as he believes Israel has the right to pursue Hamas after their attacks.

The Labour leader has faced criticism from within his own party, with 49 MPs signing a parliamentary motion for a ceasefire. Starmer has also faced backlash for his comments regarding Israel’s right to withhold power and water from Gaza, which he later attempted to clarify.

While some have defended Starmer’s position by asserting Israel’s right to defend itself, Khan and Sarwar’s calls for a ceasefire highlight the growing pressure within Labour to take a stronger stance. As the conflict continues to escalate, it remains to be seen how Starmer will respond to the demands for a complete cessation of violence.