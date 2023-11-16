London Protests: Govt Holds Met Police Chief Accountable over Planned March

h2 {

The UK government has expressed concerns about the pro-Palestinian march scheduled to take place on Armistice Day in London, calling it “provocative and disrespectful.” The Prime Minister’s spokesman stated that the government will seek assurances from the Metropolitan Police about their handling of the demonstration.

The government has criticized the timing of the protest, as it clashes with the traditional remembrance events held on Armistice Day. However, the Met Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, has rejected calls to ban the march, stating that it would only be considered as a “last resort.”

Demonstrations in support of Palestine have been taking place in London and other cities around the world every Saturday since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war. The organizers of the upcoming protest have resisted pressure from the police to postpone the event.

In a statement, Sir Mark Rowley assured that the organizers have no intention of disrupting the nation’s remembrance events and have agreed to stay away from key locations such as the Cenotaph and Whitehall. However, the police emphasized that they will take necessary actions to protect locations and events of national importance if the situation changes.

The demonstration is scheduled to start at 12:45, more than an hour after the two-minute silence observed on Armistice Day. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has said that he will hold the Met Police chief accountable for ensuring the safety of the public and safeguarding the remembrance events.

The government has requested details from the police on their plans to protect the remembrance events in central London. Beyond the specific concerns about this particular march, the Chancellor has highlighted that he finds these protests disrespectful. These views will be further discussed during the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Sir Mark Rowley.

The opposition leader, Sir Keir Starmer, criticized the Prime Minister for picking a fight with the police over the planned demonstration. He suggested that the Prime Minister’s focus should be on holding his Home Secretary accountable.

