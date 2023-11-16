London Protests: Govt Holds Met Police Chief Accountable over Planned March

h2 {
The UK government has expressed concerns about the pro-Palestinian march scheduled to take place on Armistice Day in London, calling it “provocative and disrespectful.” The Prime Minister’s spokesman stated that the government will seek assurances from the Metropolitan Police about their handling of the demonstration.
The government has criticized the timing of the protest, as it clashes with the traditional remembrance events held on Armistice Day. However, the Met Police chief, Sir Mark Rowley, has rejected calls to ban the march, stating that it would only be considered as a “last resort.”
Demonstrations in support of Palestine have been taking place in London and other cities around the world every Saturday since the beginning of the Israel-Gaza war. The organizers of the upcoming protest have resisted pressure from the police to postpone the event.
In a statement, Sir Mark Rowley assured that the organizers have no intention of disrupting the nation’s remembrance events and have agreed to stay away from key locations such as the Cenotaph and Whitehall. However, the police emphasized that they will take necessary actions to protect locations and events of national importance if the situation changes.
The demonstration is scheduled to start at 12:45, more than an hour after the two-minute silence observed on Armistice Day. Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, has said that he will hold the Met Police chief accountable for ensuring the safety of the public and safeguarding the remembrance events.
The government has requested details from the police on their plans to protect the remembrance events in central London. Beyond the specific concerns about this particular march, the Chancellor has highlighted that he finds these protests disrespectful. These views will be further discussed during the meeting between Rishi Sunak and Sir Mark Rowley.
The opposition leader, Sir Keir Starmer, criticized the Prime Minister for picking a fight with the police over the planned demonstration. He suggested that the Prime Minister’s focus should be on holding his Home Secretary accountable.
FAQs
- What is the purpose of the pro-Palestinian march in London?
- Why is the government concerned about the timing of the demonstration?
- Why has the Met Police chief rejected calls to ban the march?
- What actions will the police take to protect events of national importance?
- What concerns does Rishi Sunak have regarding the pro-Palestinian marches?
The march aims to show support for Palestine and raise awareness about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Gaza.
The government believes that holding the march on Armistice Day is disrespectful to the remembrance events.
Sir Mark Rowley considers banning the march as a last resort and believes that the organizers have shown willingness to cooperate and avoid disrupting the nation’s remembrance events.
The police have stated that they will use necessary powers and conditions available to them to safeguard locations and events of national importance if the situation changes.
The Chancellor finds these marches disrespectful and will discuss his concerns about them during his meeting with the Met Police chief.