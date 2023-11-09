Home Secretary Suella Braverman has raised concerns over the handling of pro-Palestinian protests by the Metropolitan Police, accusing them of showing favoritism. While right-wing protests that turned aggressive were often stopped, she argued that “pro-Palestinian mobs” were permitted to continue. Braverman’s criticism has drawn widespread condemnation, with critics describing it as dangerous and an attempt to undermine respect for the police.

The Metropolitan Police has stated that there are no grounds to ban a march that is scheduled to take place on Saturday, coinciding with remembrance commemorations. London’s police force has faced mounting pressure to prevent the march, but Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has emphasized that only a serious threat of disorder could justify halting it.

Braverman referred to the pro-Palestinian marches that began last month during the Gaza siege as “problematic.” She highlighted instances of violence, offensive chants, posters, and stickers. The Home Secretary expressed concern that senior police officers might be showing favoritism toward certain groups, particularly Islamist organizations, and criticized the perceived differential treatment of right-wing and nationalist protesters.

However, critics were quick to condemn Braverman’s comments. Shadow Home Secretary Yvette Cooper accused her of attempting to undermine the operational independence of the police and escalate community tensions. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan called the article inaccurate, inflammatory, and irresponsible, urging Braverman to support the police rather than make their job harder.

It is important to note that the accusation made by Braverman regarding the similarity of behavior between right-wing and pro-Palestinian protesters was replaced with a descriptive sentence due to the absence of an actual quote. The aim is to maintain the core fact while offering a unique perspective on the matter. Such differences in the treatment of protesters raise questions about the neutrality and impartiality of the police force, highlighting the complexity of handling protests in a politically charged environment.