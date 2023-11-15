Newspaper Title: Clash Erupts as Pro-Palestinian March and Counterprotest Turn Violent in London

Hundreds of thousands of individuals participated in a pro-Palestinian march in London over the weekend, demanding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip. The demonstration, which coincided with Remembrance Day, marked the largest gathering of its kind since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Despite its peaceful nature, the rally faced a significant setback as far-right counterprotesters clashed with the police, leading to numerous arrests.

The clashes between the counterprotesters and law enforcement took place near the Cenotaph war memorial, located in the vicinity of the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Police arrested a total of 82 counterprotesters, aiming to prevent any disruption to the pro-Palestinian rally caused by far-right groups attempting to approach the demonstrators. An additional ten arrests were made for unrelated offenses.

Efforts to ban the march were urged by government officials, with London Police Commissioner Mark Rowley ultimately dismissing the calls. According to Rowley, the legal requirements necessary to request a government order to halt the march were not met. However, Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf and London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticized the British Home Secretary Suella Braverman, holding her responsible for emboldening the far-right.

Protesters have been consistently marching in London for several weeks in response to Israel’s military actions in Gaza. Following a series of terror attacks by Hamas in October, Israel launched a significant aerial bombardment and ground offensive, resulting in the deaths of over 1,200 people and the taking of 239 hostages, according to the Israeli government. The Health Ministry under Hamas reported that more than 11,000 people, including many children, have been killed in Gaza.

During Saturday’s demonstration in London, chants demanding the freedom of Palestine and the elimination of Israel were prevalent among pro-Palestinian demonstrators. The Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, initially deemed the rally disrespectful due to its timing on Armistice Day and considered banning it. However, in a statement, Sunak condemned both the protesters and the counterprotesters for their actions, stating that they had “disrespected” the armed forces.

Overall, the clash between the pro-Palestinian march and the counterprotest in London highlighted the deep divisions surrounding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It shed light on the challenges faced by authorities in balancing the freedom to protest with maintaining public order and ensuring the safety of all participants.