Former Soldier Turned Chef Arrested in London After Daring Prison Escape

In a gripping turn of events, former soldier Daniel Khalife, who cleverly fled from a London prison disguised as a chef, has been apprehended by the Metropolitan Police in the Chiswick area of West London. The arrest occurred on Saturday, just before 11 a.m. local time, marking the end of a four-day manhunt.

Khalife’s audacious escape involved him utilizing his morning shift in the prison’s kitchens. Dressed in a chef’s uniform, complete with a white T-shirt and red checkered trousers, he managed to fasten himself to the underbelly of a food delivery van using straps. This allowed him to slip away undetected.

Following Khalife’s escape, British authorities were swiftly alerted, heightening security measures at the country’s ports and airports. Even London Heathrow, one of the busiest airports in the world, implemented additional security checks to prevent his potential flight.

Authorities have accused Khalife of planting three hoax canister bombs at a military base and leaking classified information to Iran. While he denies any involvement, his trial has been scheduled for November. Khalife was dismissed from the military in May, leading to his subsequent arrest.

The apprehension of Khalife was made possible by the cooperation and support of the public and media, who provided valuable information and aided in spreading appeals for assistance. The Metropolitan Police expressed their gratitude for this collective effort.

