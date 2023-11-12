Families Urged to Protect Children from Traumatic Content on Social Media

In today’s digital age, the harrowing realities of war are no longer confined to historical documentation. The advent of social media has allowed violence to unfold in real-time, with graphic videos and images that can rapidly circulate and inflict trauma upon millions within a matter of hours.

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, several Jewish schools in Los Angeles are taking proactive measures to address this concerning threat. Kadima Day School in West Hills and Milken Day School in Brentwood have issued warnings to parents, urging them to safeguard their children by keeping them away from social media platforms.

Kadima Day School, in a letter to parents, emphasizes the emotional well-being of their students and draws attention to the fact that social media algorithms tend to amplify content based on users’ previous behavior. Consequently, if a student comes across a distressing video related to the war, they are likely to be exposed to further traumatizing material.

Similarly, Milken Day School alerts families about the intentions of Hamas to publish videos showcasing acts of torture and execution. School officials implore parents not to share or allow their children to view these videos, emphasizing the need to protect their mental well-being.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, child psychologists concur that exposing children to such traumatic imagery is highly detrimental. Dr. Natasha Beck, a child psychologist, advocates for parents to temporarily delete social media apps and explain to their children the reasons behind this decision. She asserts that once children are exposed to distressing content, it becomes near impossible for them to erase those images from their minds.

While it is crucial to shield children from disturbing material, Jonah Platt, a parent at Milken Day School, believes that it is equally essential to provide them with a sense of comfort and stability during these challenging times. He emphasizes the importance of children witnessing their families continuing to live their lives despite the turmoil and expresses gratitude for the safety and security offered in America.

As concerns over the emotional impact of social media content during times of conflict continue to rise, it is vital for parents and educators to navigate this landscape carefully. Open discussions, guidance, and resources should be made available to help families have informed conversations about war while ensuring the well-being of their children remains a top priority.

FAQ

What are the risks of exposing children to traumatic imagery on social media?

Exposing children to traumatic imagery on social media can have severe emotional and psychological consequences. These images may cause long-lasting distress, anxiety, and nightmares, as they become etched into a child’s memory. It is essential to shield children from such content to protect their mental well-being.

Why are Jewish schools urging parents to keep their children off social media?

Jewish schools are urging parents to keep their children off social media due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict. The immediate availability of graphic videos and images on these platforms can traumatize children and expose them to distressing content. By limiting social media exposure, schools aim to ensure the emotional well-being of their students during this challenging time.

How can parents discuss war with their children?

Parents can discuss war with their children by engaging in open and honest conversations. It is important to provide age-appropriate information, address any concerns or questions the child may have, and emphasize the importance of empathy, peace, and security. Guidance from child psychologists and available online resources can aid parents in navigating these conversations effectively.