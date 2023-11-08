Ukraine Faces Prolonged Struggle Against Russian Aggression

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia shows no signs of abating, according to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. In a recent interview, Stoltenberg emphasized the need to prepare for a long war in Ukraine, as the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russian forces makes slow progress.

While expressing hope for a swift resolution, Stoltenberg stressed the gravity of the situation. He pointed out that if Ukraine were to give up the fight, it would risk its very existence as a sovereign nation. On the other hand, if Russia were to lay down its weapons, peace could be achieved. The responsibility to end the conflict lies primarily with President Putin and Russia, according to Stoltenberg. He emphasized that the easiest way to put an end to the war would be for Russia to withdraw its troops.

In addition to discussing the ongoing conflict, Stoltenberg reaffirmed NATO’s support for Ukraine’s eventual membership in the alliance. He stated that all NATO allies have made it clear that Ukraine will become a member. However, he also acknowledged the need for safety guarantees for Ukraine once the war is over, to prevent the repetition of history.

Regarding concerns about a potential nuclear threat, Stoltenberg emphasized that the use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable. While closely monitoring Russia’s military activities, he reassured that there have been no immediate indications of changes in Russia’s nuclear forces that would require a reaction from NATO.

Despite the impending winter, Ukraine’s military intelligence head, Kyrylo Budanov, echoed Stoltenberg’s sentiment that hostilities will likely continue. While the cold weather poses additional challenges, the counteroffensive will persist.

As the conflict in Ukraine persists, it is crucial for the international community to remain vigilant and support Ukraine in its efforts to defend its sovereignty. The path to lasting peace may be long and arduous, but the determination and resilience of the Ukrainian people should not be underestimated.