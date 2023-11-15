New Updates on the Gaza-Israel Conflict

Updated Wed, Oct 11, 2023 9:18 AM EDT

In the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, latest reports confirm that the Gaza Strip’s sole operational power plant has completely run out of fuel. This is a result of the continued “complete siege” imposed by Israel, which has stopped sending supplies to the region and its over 2 million residents.

As the violence escalates, the death toll continues to rise on both sides. The Israeli military has responded by amassing troops near the Gaza Strip, following a brutal attack from Hamas over the weekend.

Meanwhile, discussions are taking place between the U.S. and Egypt regarding a possible humanitarian corridor from the Gaza Strip. The United Nations has expressed concerns about the damage inflicted on civilians during the conflict, including the targeting of civilian sites such as a music festival by Hamas.

The impact of the Israeli crisis is also being felt in the financial sphere, with warnings that it could affect the oil markets. Political turbulence in the Middle East, where a significant amount of global oil production is based, typically has an impact on crude prices.

In a separate development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the killing of civilians in the conflict, accusing Israel of a disproportionate response. Erdogan, who has been working to improve relations with Israel, has expressed his opposition to the indiscriminate bombardment of innocent people in the Gaza Strip.

As the situation in Gaza worsens, the strip’s sole power plant has now completely run out of fuel. The Gaza Ministry of Energy has raised concerns about the access to electricity for the 2 million inhabitants of the region. The ongoing Israeli siege has disrupted the supply of fuel, electricity, water, and food to the area.

In response to the escalating violence, Israeli schools will be switching to remote learning to ensure the safety of students. The focus of these remote classes will be on resilience and providing appropriate educational content given the situation.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly from the United Kingdom has arrived in Israel to demonstrate solidarity with the Israeli people following Hamas’ terrorist attacks. Cleverly will be meeting with survivors of the attacks and senior Israeli leaders to express the UK’s support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Tragically, nine United Nations staff members have been killed in airstrikes in the Gaza Strip since the initial attack by Hamas. The U.N. Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) has emphasized the need to protect civilians, even during times of conflict, and in accordance with international humanitarian law.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged the international community to support the victims of the terrorist offensive by Hamas against Israel. Zelenskyy made this request during his visit to the NATO headquarters in Brussels, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

For more information and live updates on the Gaza-Israel conflict, please visit [source]