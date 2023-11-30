Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Delicate Balance Continues

Despite the ongoing truce between Israel and Hamas, tensions remain high as both sides weigh their gains and consider the future. While the current ceasefire has brought about the release of numerous hostages, experts warn that the resumption of military activities in the Gaza Strip is inevitable.

For Israel, extending the truce means the return of more hostages – a crucial priority for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces mounting pressure from the Israeli public to bring them home. On the other hand, Hamas sees the extension as an opportunity to regroup and capitalize on the aid entering the besieged territory.

In the initial days of the ceasefire, Hamas released 81 hostages, mostly women and children, while Israel freed 180 Palestinian women and minors from prison. However, the fate of Israeli soldiers held by Hamas remains uncertain, with little expectation that they will be released as part of the current agreement.

With the extension of the truce, Hamas hopes to exert international pressure on Israel, discouraging them from restarting the war. Nevertheless, polls indicate that the majority of Israeli society supports a conflict that would permanently eliminate Hamas.

Meanwhile, certain factions within Israel’s right-wing government are striving to ensure the fighting continues. Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has even threatened to break up the ruling coalition if the war comes to an end.

Negotiations are further complicated by reports suggesting that Hamas may not have control over all the hostages. It is believed that more than 40 hostages are held by Palestinian Islamic Jihad or other groups, while Israel claims that 159 hostages are still in Gaza.

Some experts argue that Hamas may be using the hostage situation as a delay tactic during negotiations. They assert that after seven weeks, it is highly unlikely that Hamas has lost track of any hostages, given their power and centralized operations in the enclave.

In summary, as the truce in the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its seventh day, the delicate balance between the two sides persists. While both Israel and Hamas stand to gain from extending the ceasefire, the underlying tensions and unresolved hostage situation hint at the inevitability of future military activities.