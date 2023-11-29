Live Updates: Israel-Hamas Conflict, Truce Continues with Potential Extension

In what has been a tense and volatile situation, both Israel and Hamas are exploring the possibility of extending the truce between them. While experts acknowledge the potential gains for both sides, they also believe that the resumption of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza is inevitable.

The current pause in fighting, which has now entered its sixth day, has allowed for the release of hostages abducted by Hamas on October 7 in exchange for Palestinians held in Israeli prisons. Negotiators are now working towards another extension, which could result in the release of further hostages and a continuation of the break in Israeli military operations in Gaza.

For Israel, an extension means the return of more hostages, a crucial aspect for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who faces immense pressure from the Israeli public to bring the hostages back home. On the other hand, for Hamas, the truce offers a temporary reprieve from fighting, an opportunity to regroup, and a chance to benefit from the aid gradually entering the besieged territory.

Since the beginning of the truce, Hamas has already released 81 hostages, primarily women and children. Approximately 240 hostages were kidnapped by Hamas during their attack on Israel. Israel, on its part, has released 180 Palestinian women and minors from prison, many of whom were detained without being charged.

While there is significant attention on the return of hostages, it is important to note that Hamas has little interest in holding civilian hostages, considering them a logistical burden. Gershon Baskin, a former Israeli hostage negotiator, explains that Hamas likely wants to keep Israeli troops as hostages. The exact number of Israeli soldiers being held by Hamas remains unknown, but there are low expectations that they will be released in the current deal.

Hamas’s interest in extending the truce also stems from the hope that international pressure will push Israel to avoid resuming the war. However, Baskin highlights that Israeli society widely supports a decisive conflict that eliminates Hamas once and for all, making negotiations challenging.

A recent poll conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute revealed that a majority of respondents in Israel believe that negotiations with Hamas over the release of hostages should take place immediately, but they do not support halting the fighting altogether.

Interestingly, some extreme right-wing ministers in Israel’s government are attempting to ensure the resumption of the conflict. Itamar Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, has even threatened to break up the ruling coalition if the war ends. These differing opinions within the Israeli leadership further complicate the negotiation process.

Complications have also arisen regarding the hostages, as reports suggest that Hamas does not currently hold all of them. A diplomatic source briefed on the negotiations revealed that more than 40 hostages are in the hands of other groups or individuals, such as Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Israel’s office of Prime Minister Netanyahu has stated that they believe 159 hostages are still in Gaza.

Critics argue that Hamas cannot claim to be unaware of the location of the remaining hostages after nearly seven weeks. Gershon Baskin dismisses Hamas’s claim as a delay tactic, emphasizing that the group is too powerful and centralized in the enclave to have lost track of the hostages.

While the extension of the truce is being pursued, the underlying tension between Israel and Hamas remains. The outcome of the negotiations will determine whether the conflict reignites or if a path to a more lasting peace can be found.

