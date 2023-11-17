United Nations Urges Investigation into Alleged Use of Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza Conflict

The recent escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict has raised concerns about the alleged use of the Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza for military purposes. The United Nations human rights chief, Volker Türk, has called for an independent international investigation into these claims.

The Israeli military has accused Hamas of using the hospital as a command and control center, prompting an Israeli raid on the facility. However, the Hamas-run government media office has denied these allegations, dismissing them as baseless lies.

Türk emphasizes the need for an objective investigation to establish the truth amidst the competing narratives. He points out that hospitals, including the Al-Shifa Hospital, are protected under humanitarian law and should not be used for any military purposes. At the same time, the intentional targeting of a hospital must be supported by clear evidence.

In response to growing international pressure, Israel is being urged to provide evidence to substantiate its claims. Türk has requested access to Gaza and the occupied West Bank to conduct a thorough investigation into the actions of both Israel and Hamas.

Since the beginning of this wave of violence, both sides have been accused of committing war crimes. Türk acknowledges the serious nature of these allegations and stresses the importance of accountability. He condemns Hamas for their killing of civilians and taking of hostages, and he criticizes Israel for what he considers to be collective punishment, including cutting off vital supplies to Gaza.

As the situation continues to unfold, Türk’s team is monitoring the developments from a distance. However, in order to conduct a comprehensive investigation, direct access to Gaza is necessary once the active military operations cease.

FAQ

What is the role of the United Nations human rights chief?

The United Nations human rights chief is responsible for promoting and protecting human rights around the world. They advocate for the respect of international human rights standards and investigate alleged human rights violations.

Why is there international pressure on Israel?

There is international pressure on Israel to provide evidence of Hamas using the Al-Shifa Hospital for military purposes. This pressure stems from concerns about violations of international humanitarian law and the need for accountability.

What is humanitarian law?

Humanitarian law, also known as the law of war or the laws of armed conflict, is a set of rules that aim to limit the impact of armed conflict on civilians and protect individuals who are not taking part in the hostilities.

What is a command and control center?

A command and control center is a facility where military operations are planned, coordinated, and controlled. It serves as the central hub for decision-making and communication in order to effectively carry out military actions.

Sources:

– [United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights](https://www.ohchr.org/)