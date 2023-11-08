US President Joe Biden Stresses Friendship with Israel During Tel Aviv Visit

US President Joe Biden is set to visit Tel Aviv to meet with Israeli officials, signaling his strong support for Israel while aiming to address pressing issues and ask important questions. In a statement from a spokesperson for the US National Security Council, it was conveyed that President Biden intends to emphasize his status as a “true friend of Israel” while engaging in discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the country’s war cabinet.

During these meetings, Biden will not shy away from asking tough questions, seeking to gain insights into Israel’s future plans. However, he plans to approach these inquiries from a place of friendship and understanding. The President’s primary focus is on preventing further escalation of the conflict and managing the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza. In addition, he will raise the topic of hostages held by Hamas, demonstrating his commitment to addressing the key issues at hand.

While in Tel Aviv, President Biden will meet with Israeli first responders and visit families affected by the ongoing conflict. These engagements will provide him with a firsthand understanding of the impact and consequences of the situation. It is important to note that specific details regarding these families were not disclosed.

Prior to departing, President Biden will also deliver remarks and meet with Israeli President Herzog. Furthermore, during his return flight, he plans to hold discussions with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President El-Sisi. These conversations will serve as a substitute for the previously scheduled summit in Jordan, which was canceled due to a tragic hospital explosion in Gaza.

President Biden’s visit to Tel Aviv comes at a critical time, as tensions in the region have escalated, resulting in significant loss of life. By strongly emphasizing his friendship with Israel and engaging in meaningful dialogue, he aims to provide support and work towards finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflicts.