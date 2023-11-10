Israeli Authorities Restrict Access to Al-Aqsa Mosque, Raising Tensions

As tensions escalate in Jerusalem, Israeli authorities have placed strict restrictions on access to the al-Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site in Islam. The move, which comes after days of prohibiting Palestinians living in the West Bank from entering the city, has further fuelled the already contentious conflict in the region.

Just moments before the Friday prayers were set to commence, loud bangs, likely stun grenades, echoed through the air near the Lions’ Gate, one of the entrances to Jerusalem’s Old City. Smoke billowed, catching the attention of a CNN team on-site. Israeli authorities promptly sealed off the road leading to the gate, imposing limitations on entry to the Old City.

Eyewitnesses have reported that access to the al-Aqsa compound has been severely restricted, with only individuals over the age of 60 granted entry. The usually bustling site, known for its significance in the conflict, now stands nearly empty as a result of the imposed limitations.

CNN correspondent Becky Anderson, overlooking the Old City during the prayers, highlighted the contentious nature of the situation. “This hour the question is, who will be allowed by Israeli authorities, Israeli soldiers, to actually access this site?” she questioned. “We are being told it is selective access today, but we just need to wait to see how this develops.”

The restrictions on accessing the al-Aqsa mosque have been met with widespread concern and condemnation. Seen as a provocative move, it has further strained the already fragile relationship between Israeli authorities and Palestinians. The tension surrounding this site continues to play a crucial role in the ongoing conflict, with both sides vying for control and asserting their religious and political rights.

As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how these restrictions will impact the increasingly volatile situation in Jerusalem. International actors and organizations have called for de-escalation and a return to dialogue in the hopes of finding a peaceful resolution to the complex and deeply-rooted issues at hand.