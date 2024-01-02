The Ongoing Conflict in Israel-Hamas: A Shifting Landscape

Israel’s Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, recently visited the Gaza Strip to gain a firsthand understanding of the situation and provide an update on Israel’s military operations. While the current conflict shows no signs of immediate resolution, Gallant emphasized that Israel’s approach will evolve as they assess the changing dynamics on the ground.

In a departure from previous statements, Gallant disputed the notion that Israel’s operations would soon come to an end. He stressed that achieving a clear victory is essential for the stability of the Middle East. Without a decisive outcome, the safety of those residing near the Gaza Strip would be compromised. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Gallant highlighted the importance of securing the Salah Al-Din route, a vital road that connects the north and south of Gaza.

Gallant outlined two primary objectives for Israel’s military campaign. First, he emphasized the need to exact a price from Hamas and ensure the safety of those living in proximity to Gaza. Second, he pointed out that a scenario where a significant number of lives are lost or hostage situations arise must be met with resolute deterrence and victory. Failure to achieve these goals would undermine Israel’s ability to thrive in the region.

Regarding the number of Hamas fighters in the area, Gallant estimated that there were several thousand out of the initial 15 to 18 thousand. While many have been eliminated, others have fled southward. In response, Israel will employ a combination of firepower, maneuvering, and special operations to exhaust and eliminate the enemy. Gallant noted that the destruction of 12 Hamas battalions in the north does not signify the complete eradication of all terrorists. However, he stated that strategic scenarios, such as terrorists using binoculars to relay information and launch mortars, are no longer relevant.

Shifting his focus to the southern region of Gaza, Gallant described operations in Khan Younis as distinctive. Specifically, efforts are concentrated on eliminating senior Hamas officials hiding in tunnels at significant depths. These operations reflect the evolving nature of Israel’s strategies as they adapt to the complex realities on the ground.

Gallant debunked the notion that Israel’s activities were ceasing. Instead, he emphasized that their course of action would change based on their achievements and assessments of the situation. Israel’s ultimate objective is to ensure that Hamas no longer functions as a governing or military body that can deploy troops for attacks. Maintaining their capabilities will be crucial in achieving this outcome.

During his visit to Gaza, Gallant also briefly touched upon the potential threat from the northern border with Lebanon. He emphasized the need to be prepared to address this additional challenge and underlined Israel’s constant vigilance in monitoring the broader regional landscape.

While the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, Minister Gallant’s visit sheds light on the shifting strategies and objectives of Israel’s military operations. Their focus remains fixed on achieving a lasting victory with far-reaching implications for regional stability.

