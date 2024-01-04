New Article: International Fallout Over Israeli Ministers’ Controversial Remarks on Gaza Resettlement

Saudi Arabia, Europe, and the United States are among the nations raising concerns over recent comments made by far-right Israeli officials regarding the resettlement of Palestinians in Gaza. The Israeli National Security Minister, Itamar Ben Gvir, and Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, have both expressed support for encouraging Palestinian migration from Gaza as a result of the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

In a strongly-worded statement, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry condemned the “extremist statements” made by the Israeli ministers, emphasizing its rejection of their views. This sentiment was echoed by several European Union members, including the Netherlands and Slovenia, who stressed that such comments undermine the prospects of a future two-state solution.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, reemphasized the EU’s condemnation of the Israeli officials’ remarks. The Dutch Foreign Ministry further stated that these comments are not in line with the vision of a secure Israel alongside a viable Palestinian state.

The United States State Department also expressed its disapproval, with spokesperson Matt Miller emphasizing that such comments do not reflect the official policy of the Israeli government. However, the Israeli officials remain steadfast in their stance.

Ben Gvir defended his statements, acknowledging the United States as a “good friend” of Israel while maintaining that allowing the emigration of Palestinians from Gaza will pave the way for Israeli settlers to return and live securely. Similarly, Smotrich argued that Israel cannot coexist in close proximity to an area filled with hatred and terrorism, where millions wake up with a desire to destroy the state.

The aftermath of the conflict in Gaza has become a significant focus for US officials, who have engaged with the Palestinian Authority and regional allies in discussions on post-war governance plans. The US State Department reiterated that Gaza is Palestinian land and should remain so, with Hamas no longer in control and no terror groups able to threaten Israel. They emphasized that this vision is in the best interests of Israelis and Palestinians, as well as the broader region and the world.

