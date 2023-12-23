UN Security Council Resolution Urges Swift Aid Delivery to Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

In the midst of escalating tensions between Israel and Hamas, the UN Security Council has adopted a resolution aimed at expediting the delivery of humanitarian aid to the civilians affected by the conflict in Gaza. The resolution, which was passed on Friday, calls for “safe” and “unhindered” access for humanitarian organizations throughout the region. While it falls short of demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities, it underscores the pressing need to provide assistance to those in need.

António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has been actively advocating for a humanitarian ceasefire to mitigate the impact on civilians. However, Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, suggested that Guterres’ efforts might inadvertently be aiding Hamas. In an interview with CNN, Regev argued that by pushing for a ceasefire, the Secretary-General is providing Hamas with a lifeline.

The United States played a crucial role in preventing a more forceful resolution from passing in the Security Council, according to Regev. While the US abstained from voting on the latest resolution, it had previously vetoed similar efforts concerning the Israel-Hamas conflict. The diplomatic support from the United States was acknowledged by Regev, expressing gratitude for their stance.

Responding to assertions made by Moshe Tetro, a senior Israeli defense ministry official responsible for Gaza, Regev contested claims of a food shortage in the region. Regev clarified that Israel had authorized the trucks carrying food to enter Gaza, but they were awaiting entry at the crossing due to non-Israeli related delays. This contradiction raises the question of whether Hamas intentionally impedes the distribution of aid, thereby using the people of Gaza as a shield.

Regev further defended Israel’s calls for people to relocate from certain areas in Gaza. He emphasized the importance of ensuring the safety of individuals by moving them away from areas heavily affected by crossfire. Although acknowledging the inconvenience of the relocation process, Regev argued that it pales in comparison to the potential loss of life resulting from being caught in the midst of ongoing clashes.

As the conflict in Gaza continues to intensify, the UN Security Council’s resolution serves as a reminder of the urgent humanitarian needs of the civilian population. It highlights the importance of maintaining access for aid organizations, underscoring the necessity of support and assistance amidst the ongoing violence.