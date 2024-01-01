The Houthis: A Rising Force in Yemen’s Civil War

Yemen’s civil war has been ongoing for nearly a decade, with one of the main sides being the Houthi movement, also known as Ansarallah or Supporters of God. This group emerged in the 1990s under the leadership of Hussein al-Houthi, who started the “Believing Youth” movement within the Zaidi sect of Shia Islam.

Initially, Ali Abdullah Saleh, Yemen’s first post-unification president, supported the Believing Youth. However, as the movement gained popularity and its anti-government stance intensified, it became a threat to Saleh. The divide between the two deepened when Saleh backed the United States invasion of Iraq in 2003, against the wishes of many Yemenis. Taking advantage of the public’s discontent, al-Houthi organized mass protests, which eventually led to Saleh issuing an arrest warrant for him.

Although al-Houthi was killed by Yemeni forces in 2004, his movement lived on and continued to grow. The Houthi military wing expanded as more fighters joined their cause. Inspired by the Arab Spring protests in 2011, the Houthis gained control over the northern province of Saada and demanded an end to the Saleh regime.

The Houthis have displayed increasing power and sophistication in recent years. US officials have observed significant advancements in the range, accuracy, and lethality of the domestically produced Houthi missiles. Initially, their weapons were assembled using Iranian components smuggled into Yemen. However, the Houthis have made their own modifications, resulting in substantial overall improvements.

In a notable development, the Houthis have even targeted Israel with medium-range ballistic missiles. In early December, they fired a salvo of projectiles at Israel’s southern region of Eilat, which Israel claimed to have intercepted. While the Houthis may not pose a direct threat to Israel’s security, their technological capabilities have proven to be problematic in the Red Sea region.

Using drones and anti-ship missiles, the Houthis have targeted commercial ships traversing the Red Sea. These attacks, which have affected vessels unrelated to Israel, have prompted warships like the USS Carney to respond to distress calls. Consequently, major shipping and oil companies have been compelled to suspend transit through this crucial maritime trade route, potentially impacting the global economy.

(Source: CNN)