Israel Accuses Hamas of Using Civilian Infrastructure as Shields

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has presented evidence alleging that Hamas is using civilian infrastructure, such as hospitals and children’s playgrounds, as shields for its attacks on Israel. Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, the chief spokesperson for the Israeli military, claimed that the Indonesian Hospital in northern Gaza is being utilized by Hamas as a shield against Israeli response to its rockets. The IDF released aerial images that showed rocket launchers near the hospital, suggesting that Hamas deliberately places them there to exploit the potential damage to the hospital if Israeli airstrikes were to target the launchers. Similar evidence was presented regarding a tunnel opening at Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani Hospital.

While intense criticism has arisen from the barrage of Israeli strikes on the densely populated Gaza Strip, the IDF defends its actions, stating that they are targeting Hamas leaders, fighters, and infrastructure. Furthermore, the IDF claims that Hamas is hindering the evacuation of civilians to safer areas, with recent “corridors” established for safe passage having to be closed due to Hamas attacks in the vicinity.

In the midst of the conflict, the IDF has made extensive efforts to warn civilians in Gaza, emphasizing that they are not at war with the civilian population but with Hamas. Over 1.5 million multi-colored flyers have been dropped into the Gaza Strip, conveying different messages. Additionally, the IDF has made over 19,734 phone calls and sent over six million recorded messages in Arabic, urging civilians to evacuate south.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened as between 800,000 and a million people have reportedly fled from the north to the southern parts of the territory. Critical supplies remain scarce, exacerbated by the ongoing siege imposed by Israel, and the IDF has targeted locations beyond the evacuation line. As the conflict continues, the situation in Gaza remains dire, with both sides locked in a protracted battle for control and security.