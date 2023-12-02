The Humanitarian Impact of the Israel-Hamas Conflict: A Fresh Perspective

Amidst the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed concern over the high civilian casualties in Gaza, acknowledging that while Israel has legitimate military objectives, the suffering of innocent Palestinians cannot be ignored.

During her visit to the region for the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, Harris engaged in meaningful discussions with key leaders, exploring the expectations of the United States regarding post-conflict planning. Emphasizing the importance of international humanitarian law, she called for the protection of innocent civilians and expressed her heartfelt distress regarding the devastating images and videos emerging from Gaza.

Looking ahead to the future, Harris disclosed that she and US President Joe Biden have already begun conversations with their national security team and regional partners to chart a path forward for both Gaza and the West Bank. To guide their approach, the US administration has established five principles: no forcible displacement of the Palestinian people, no reoccupation of Gaza, no siege or blockade, no reduction in territory, and no use of Gaza as a platform for terrorism.

Addressing the complexities of the situation, Harris outlined three areas of focus for a post-war vision. First, she emphasized the urgent need for the reconstruction of critical infrastructure in Gaza. Second, she stressed the importance of strengthening the security services of the Palestinian Authority. Lastly, she highlighted the significance of revitalizing the governance structure of the PA. Harris firmly stated that Hamas cannot maintain control over Gaza once the conflict ends, and Israel must be secure. The Palestinian people deserve a hopeful political horizon, economic opportunities, and freedom. Additionally, she emphasized the need for integration and prosperity within the broader region.

For those unfamiliar with the political landscape, the Palestinian Authority is a government body that exercises limited self-rule in the West Bank. Its establishment in 1993, through the Oslo Accords, marked a significant milestone in the peace process between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO). In exchange for renouncing armed resistance against Israel, the PLO secured promises for an independent Palestinian state. On the other hand, Hamas, which controls Gaza, presents itself as an alternative to the Palestinian Authority. Despite recognizing Israel, the PA has engaged in unsuccessful peace initiatives with the country.

