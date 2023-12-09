War in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Deepens as Death Toll Rises

In the midst of the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 17,700, with two-thirds of the victims being women and children. The Health Ministry in the Hamas-controlled territory has reported this alarming figure.

Israel’s ground offensive in southern Gaza Strip has intensified, with continued airstrikes and artillery fire. The United States has blocked a U.N. resolution calling for a cease-fire, further fueling the tensions.

Meanwhile, Houthi rebels in Yemen, backed by Iran, have added to the concerns by threatening to disrupt ship traffic to Israeli ports, vowing to block any vessel from passing through the Red Sea and Arabian Sea until sufficient food and medicine are allowed into Gaza. This move comes as Gaza residents are experiencing severe food shortages due to insufficient humanitarian aid reaching the area.

Despite growing international pressure, the Biden administration remains opposed to an open-ended cease-fire, arguing that it would enable Hamas to continue posing a threat to Israel. In fact, the administration has approved the emergency sale of tank ammunition worth over $106 million to Israel.

The dire situation in Gaza has prompted aid groups, including the International Rescue Committee, Mercy Corps, Oxfam, and Save the Children, to call for a U.N. Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas. This call comes after a similar resolution was vetoed by the United States, which the aid groups view as a missed opportunity to stop the violence.

In the midst of these developments, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have discussed the ground offensive in southern Gaza in a phone call. The leaders emphasized the need for the protection of civilians and the improvement of the humanitarian situation in Gaza. They also discussed the situation in the West Bank and acts of violence by Israeli settlers.

Amidst the chaotic circumstances, reports have emerged of alleged abuse inflicted by Israeli troops on male detainees in Gaza. These individuals, including a teenage boy, claim to have been beaten, given minimal water, and deprived of access to toilets during their detention. The Israeli military has yet to provide a comment on these allegations.

As the death toll continues to rise and the humanitarian crisis worsens in Gaza, the need for immediate action and international intervention becomes increasingly critical. The international community must work together to find a peaceful resolution and alleviate the suffering of the innocent people caught in the crossfire.

