The Complexities of Determining the Cause of the Hospital Blast in Gaza

In the midst of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, the deadly explosion that rocked the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City has become a battleground for dueling claims between Palestinian militants and the Israeli government. Forensic analysis, however, offers some insights into what may have caused the blast.

Drawing from publicly available imagery, videos, and satellite data, CNN has conducted a detailed examination to piece together the events leading to the explosion. While it is impossible to reach a definitive conclusion without on-ground evidence, the analysis suggests that a rocket launched from Gaza disintegrated midair, with a piece of it landing at the hospital complex.

Experts in weapons and explosives, who have meticulously reviewed the visual evidence, believe that this scenario is the most likely explanation. However, the absence of munition remnants or shrapnel at the scene makes it challenging to confirm. Nevertheless, all the experts agree that the damage observed at the hospital site does not align with an Israeli airstrike.

Amid these conflicting claims, Israel attributes the blast to a “misfired” rocket launched by the militant group Islamic Jihad. US President Joe Biden supports this claim, citing intelligence reports. The National Security Council, after analyzing overhead imagery, intercepts, and open-source information, concurs that Israel was not responsible.

In contrast, Palestinian officials and several Arab leaders accuse Israel of deliberately targeting the hospital during its airstrikes. Islamic Jihad, a rival of Hamas, denies any involvement.

The complexities of the Israel-Hamas war have given rise to a host of misleading online content and false claims. Sorting fact from fiction has become increasingly challenging in the face of misinformation and the divisive nature of the conflict.

Numerous investigations into the hospital blast have been published in recent days, each arriving at different conclusions. This disparity highlights the difficulty of conducting remote analyses without direct access to the site.

Nevertheless, CNN’s investigation, which delves into nighttime footage of the explosion and harrowing images from within the hospital complex, strives to shed light on the incident beyond the narratives presented by Israel and the US.

