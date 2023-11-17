Spain Celebrates Historic Victory in Women’s World Cup 2023

Spain has emerged victorious in the Women’s World Cup 2023, marking the first-ever win for the country in this prestigious sporting event. The triumph has garnered enthusiastic support and celebration from some of Spain’s most prominent sporting icons.

Notable figures from various disciplines have taken to social media to express their joy and send their congratulations to the victorious Spanish team. Gerard Pique, famous for being a part of the Spanish men’s World Cup-winning team in 2010, tweeted, “A historic achievement! Congratulations to our World Champions. What an immense source of pride!” Pique’s tweet was accompanied by the years 2010 and 2023, symbolizing Spain’s triumphs in both the men’s and women’s World Cup.

Iker Casillas, Pique’s teammate during the 2010 World Cup, added his own message of celebration, exclaiming, “Congratulations CHAMPIONS!! This victory brings immense joy to all Spaniards! You have made history! Thank you for the excitement and for bringing home the title!”

Rafael Nadal, widely regarded as one of Spain’s greatest ever athletes with his 22 grand slam titles, shared his excitement through an Instagram story. He exclaimed, “Let’s goooooo!!!! Congratulations, WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!”

Carlos Alcaraz, a rising star in Spanish tennis, also joined in the chorus of praise. On X, he posted, “LET’S GOOOOO!!!! CONGRATULATIONS, CHAMPIONS! Spain’s pride!!”

Another prominent sports personality, Pau Gasol, a successful NBA player with two championships and six All-Star appearances, expressed his jubilation. He declared, “WORLD CHAMPIONS!!!!!!!! Our women’s team secures their first-ever World Cup title!!!! This is a HISTORIC moment!! Congratulations!!!”

Alberto Contador, a former professional cyclist renowned for his two Tour de France victories, added his voice to the celebratory chorus. He enthusiastically stated, “Spain is the world champion! Congratulations to the team!”

