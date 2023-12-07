No Rest for Revanth Reddy: Telangana’s New Chief Minister Takes Oath Amidst High Spirits and Tight Security

Telangana’s political landscape witnessed a momentous occasion as Revanth Reddy assumed the role of the state’s Chief Minister. The grand spectacle unfolded at LB Stadium, where a multitude of distinguished personalities, including AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge and the Gandhi family, gathered to witness the ceremony. The presence of Congress-ruled state Chief Ministers added to the prestige of the event.

The atmosphere at LB Stadium was brimming with excitement and vibrancy, thanks to the enthusiastic response of Revanth Reddy’s supporters and Congress Party workers. The occasion demanded stringent security measures, considering the high-profile politicians in attendance. Authorities left no stone unturned in maintaining tight security both inside and outside the stadium.

With cheers and applause reverberating through the crowd, Revanth Reddy took the oath of office. The event also marked the assumption of office by Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka as Deputy Chief Minister, as he pledged his loyalty in the presence of Governor Tamilsai. Additionally, Uttam Kumar Reddy joined the ranks of ministers, taking the oath during the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony did not solely focus on politics, as 500 performers took to the stage to entertain the guests. Cultural programs enriched the festivities, showcasing the diversity and talent of Telangana’s cultural heritage.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. Who attended Revanth Reddy’s swearing-in ceremony?

– Prominent figures such as AICC president Mallikarjuna Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Chief Ministers of Congress-ruled states were present.

2. How was the atmosphere during the ceremony?

– The ceremony was filled with enthusiasm and liveliness, with Revanth Reddy’s supporters and Congress Party workers creating a spirited environment.

3. What security measures were in place?

– Stringent security measures were implemented both inside and outside LB Stadium, ensuring the safety of the attendees and the presence of top Congress leaders.

4. What cultural programs were featured?

– The event included cultural programs with 500 performers, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of Telangana.

Sources: lbstadium.com