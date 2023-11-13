Astonishing Discovery: Live Parasitic Worm Found in Woman’s Brain

In a groundbreaking medical revelation, doctors and researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) and Canberra Hospital have uncovered a live parasitic worm in the brain of a 64-year-old Australian woman. This astonishing case marks the first recorded instance of this infection in humans.

The worm, named Ophidascaris robertsi, typically resides in carpet pythons. It was extracted from the woman’s brain during surgery, measuring an impressive 8 cm (3.15 inches) in length. To the amazement of the medical team, the worm was alive and wriggling. Additionally, there are suspicions that the worm’s larvae may have infiltrated other organs in the woman’s body, including her lungs and liver.

Renowned infectious diseases expert Sanjaya Senanayake, affiliated with both ANU and Canberra Hospital, expressed his astonishment at this unique case: “To our knowledge, this is also the first case to involve the brain of any mammalian species, human or otherwise. Normally, the larvae of this roundworm are found in small mammals and marsupials, which are consumed by the python, allowing the life cycle to continue within the snake.”

The research team detailed their findings in the esteemed Emerging Infectious Diseases journal. They speculated that the woman likely contracted the infection by coming into contact with Warrigal greens, a type of native grass. The grass serves as a natural habitat for pythons, who excrete the parasite’s eggs through their feces.

Ophidascaris robertsi roundworms are commonly found in the oesophagus and stomach of carpet pythons. These resilient creatures can thrive in diverse environments, a testament to their adaptability.

The woman, residing in New South Wales, initially experienced symptoms in January 2021, which progressively worsened over a three-week period. She was admitted to the hospital, presenting symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Although respiratory samples and a lung biopsy were conducted, they did not reveal any evidence of parasites. However, in hindsight, it is believed that these symptoms resulted from the migration of roundworm larvae from the woman’s bowel to other organs, including the liver and lungs.

The turning point came in 2022 when the woman started experiencing forgetfulness and depression. An MRI scan uncovered a lesion in her brain, prompting further investigation by a neurosurgeon. To their astonishment, they stumbled upon the live parasitic worm, which was later confirmed by parasitology experts.

Senanayake emphasized that this case highlights the increasing risk of diseases transferring from animals to humans. “Of the emerging infections globally, about 75 percent are zoonotic, meaning there has been transmission from the animal world to the human world. This includes coronaviruses. While this Ophidascaris infection is not transmissible between people and will not cause a pandemic like SARS, COVID-19, or Ebola, it is likely that other cases will be recognized in the future, particularly in countries where snakes and parasites are prevalent.”

The woman, who had previously battled pneumonia and hadn’t fully recovered, remains under the close observation of medical specialists. The remarkable discovery of a live parasitic worm in her brain serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers that can arise from the interaction between humans and the animal kingdom.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

– **What is Ophidascaris robertsi?** Ophidascaris robertsi is a roundworm commonly found in carpet pythons. It resides in the snake’s oesophagus and stomach.

– **How was the worm discovered in the woman’s brain?** The live parasitic worm was found during brain surgery conducted by doctors at the Australian National University (ANU) and Canberra Hospital.

– **Can the worm be transmitted between humans?** No, this particular Ophidascaris infection is not transmissible between people.

– **Are there other cases of this infection in humans recorded?** This is the first recorded case of Ophidascaris infection in humans.

– **What are the symptoms of the infection?** Symptoms may include abdominal pain, diarrhea, fever, cough, shortness of breath, forgetfulness, and depression.

– **How likely is it that more cases will be identified in the future?** As Ophidascaris worms and their host pythons are found in various parts of the world, it is likely that future cases will be recognized, particularly in countries where snakes and parasites are prevalent.