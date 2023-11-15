Maximizing Your Trial Experience: What to Expect and How to Manage Your Subscription

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have the opportunity to fully explore FT.com and gain access to a multitude of valuable content. Our trial includes everything offered in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages, ensuring a comprehensive experience for all users.

Standard Digital grants you access to a diverse range of global news, extensive analysis, and expert opinions. Stay informed with up-to-date information on various topics of interest.

On the other hand, Premium Digital takes your experience to the next level. In addition to all that Standard Digital offers, you can also enjoy our premier business column, Lex. Furthermore, you will receive 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes that provide original and in-depth reporting. This comprehensive package is designed to meet the needs of professionals seeking unique insights and valuable business resources.

If you are unsure about which package suits you best, you can find a detailed comparison of Standard and Premium Digital here.

Remember that you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What happens at the end of my trial?

At the conclusion of your trial, if no action is taken, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan provides complete access to all our offerings for $69 per month.

If you are looking for more cost-effective options, you can change your plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. As an added benefit, if you choose to pay annually at the end of your trial, you can retain your premium access while enjoying a 20% discount.

For those who find that our Standard Digital package fulfills their needs, you also have the option to downgrade. This package provides robust journalistic content that satisfies the requirements of many users. You can compare Standard and Premium Digital packages here to make an informed decision.

Any changes made to your subscription plan will become effective at the end of the trial period, allowing you to retain full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

The cancellation of your subscription or trial can be done at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option located on the right-hand side.

Even if you decide to cancel, you will still enjoy your subscription benefits until the end of your current billing period. We want to ensure that you have a seamless experience throughout the duration of your trial.

What forms of payment can I use?

We provide various convenient options for payment including credit card, debit card, and PayPal. Choose the method that suits you best to complete your subscription and access our valuable content.

Stay informed, stay engaged, and make the most of your trial experience with FT.com.