Everything You Need to Know About Your FT.com Trial

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com, allowing you to explore all the features included in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Standard Digital provides you with access to a diverse range of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, Premium Digital offers all the benefits of Standard Digital, plus our premier business column called Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting.

If you’d like to compare the features offered by Standard and Premium Digital, you can click here for a full comparison.

During your trial, if you decide to change your plan, you can do so at any time by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

What Happens at the End of Your Trial?

If you take no further action, you will automatically be enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, giving you uninterrupted access to FT.com for $69 per month.

However, if you’re looking to save on costs, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time through the “Settings & Account” section. As an alternative, you can also choose to pay annually at the end of your trial and enjoy a 20% discount while retaining your premium access.

If you feel that the Standard Digital package meets your needs and provides sufficient journalistic offerings, you also have the option to downgrade. You can compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital here.

Any changes you make to your plan will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to enjoy full access for an additional four weeks, regardless of whether you choose to downgrade or cancel your subscription.

When Can You Cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time through our online platform. Simply log into your account, navigate to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side.

Rest assured that you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period even if you decide to cancel.

What Payment Options Are Available?

We offer multiple payment options to cater to your convenience. You can make payments using credit cards, debit cards, or PayPal.

With these flexible payment methods, we aim to ensure that accessing FT.com is seamless for all our valued users.

Sources:

– FT.com (https://www.ft.com)