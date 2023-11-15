FAQ: Your Trial and Subscription with FT.com

Thank you for choosing FT.com for your digital news and analysis needs. We understand that you may have questions about your trial and subscription, so here are some frequently asked questions and answers to help you navigate your experience.

What is included in my trial?

During your trial, you will have complete digital access to FT.com. This includes everything in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides access to global news, analysis, and expert opinion. Meanwhile, our Premium Digital package offers additional benefits such as our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, you can visit our website.

What happens at the end of my trial?

At the end of your trial, if you do nothing, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan. This plan grants you complete access to our content for $69 per month. However, if you are looking for cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan anytime by visiting the “Settings & Account” section of our website. In fact, you can opt to pay annually at the end of the trial and save 20% while retaining your premium access.

If you prefer, you also have the option to downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which still offers a robust journalistic offering that fulfills many users’ needs. You can compare the features of our Standard and Premium Digital packages on our website. Any changes you make to your subscription will take effect at the end of the trial period, allowing you to enjoy full access for four weeks, even if you choose to downgrade or cancel.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into your account, go to the “Settings & Account” section, and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Rest assured that you can continue to enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We offer support for credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. This flexibility allows you to choose the payment method that suits you best.

We hope this FAQ section has provided you with the information you need for a seamless experience with FT.com. Should you require any further assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to our customer support team. Happy reading!