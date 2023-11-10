Understanding Your Trial Subscription: What’s Included and What to Expect

When signing up for a trial subscription, it’s important to know exactly what you’re getting. With our trial, you’ll have complete digital access to FT.com, which includes all the features and benefits of both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages.

Our Standard Digital package offers access to a wide range of global news, in-depth analysis, and expert opinions. With Premium Digital, you’ll enjoy all the Standard Digital content, plus our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters that cover key business themes with original and in-depth reporting.

At the end of your trial, if you do nothing, you’ll be auto-enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, giving you continued access to all our content for $69 per month. However, we also offer the flexibility to change your plan at any time during the trial. Simply visit the “Settings & Account” section to adjust your subscription to better suit your needs and budget.

If saving money is a priority for you, we give you the option to pay annually at the end of your trial and save 20% on your subscription while retaining premium access. Alternatively, if you find that our Standard Digital package fulfills your requirements, you can choose to downgrade your subscription. Our Standard Digital package is a robust journalistic offering that caters to many users’ needs.

Remember, any changes you make to your subscription will become effective at the end of the trial period. This means that even if you decide to downgrade or cancel, you will still have full access for four weeks. We want to ensure that you have ample time to explore all the content and features we offer before making any long-term commitments.

Managing your subscription is easy. You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the appropriate option. Rest assured, you can still enjoy all the benefits of your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

We make it convenient for you to pay by supporting credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. Choose the method that suits you best, and we’ll handle the rest.

In summary, our trial subscription provides complete digital access to FT.com, encompassing the features of both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Take advantage of this opportunity to explore our content, and rest assured that we offer flexibility and options to fit your needs and budget.