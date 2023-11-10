Explore the Benefits and Flexibility of FT.com Trial

During your trial period with FT.com, you will have exclusive digital access to a wide range of content from both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our plans are designed to cater to your specific needs and interests, ensuring that you stay informed and ahead in the fast-paced world of global news and business.

The Standard Digital package offers access to a wealth of global news, comprehensive analysis, and expert opinion. It provides you with essential information and insights to stay updated on the latest developments across various industries.

On the other hand, the Premium Digital package offers an enhanced experience, including access to our premier business column, Lex. In addition, you will receive 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes, featuring original and in-depth reporting. This package is tailored for those seeking a deeper understanding of the business world and exclusive insights from industry experts.

At the end of your trial, if you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our Premium Digital monthly subscription plan. This plan allows you to retain complete access to FT.com for only $69 per month. However, we understand that your needs may change, so you have the flexibility to switch to a different plan at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

We offer cost-saving options as well. If you prefer to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial. Alternatively, if you find that the Standard Digital package fulfills your requirements, you have the option to downgrade. Our Standard Digital plan provides a robust journalistic offering, meeting the needs of many users.

Canceling or changing your subscription is hassle-free. You can make these adjustments online at any time by logging into the “Settings & Account” section. In the case of cancellation, you will still enjoy access to FT.com until the end of your current billing period.

To provide you with convenient payment options, we support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments. Whether you prefer the flexibility of a credit card or the convenience of PayPal, you can choose the payment method that best suits your preferences.

Start your trial today and experience the benefits of FT.com, where global news and expert analysis come together to empower you with valuable knowledge and insights.