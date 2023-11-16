FAQs About Subscription Plans and Payments on FT.com

Are you wondering about the details of the trial offer and subscription plans on FT.com? We’ve got you covered with the following frequently asked questions:

1. What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have complete digital access to FT.com with everything offered in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. Our Standard Digital package provides access to a wealth of global news, analysis, and expert opinion. On the other hand, our Premium Digital package includes access to our premier business column, Lex, as well as 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a full comparison of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

2. What happens at the end of my trial?

If you do not take any action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month. However, you have the flexibility to change the plan you wish to roll onto at any time during your trial by visiting the “Settings & Account” section.

3. Can I change my subscription plan?

Yes, you can change your subscription plan at any time online in the “Settings & Account” section. This allows you to customize your subscription and determine the level of access that suits your needs. If you’d like to retain your premium access and save 20%, you can opt to pay annually at the end of the trial. Alternatively, you can also downgrade to our Standard Digital package, which fulfills the journalistic needs of many users. To compare the features of Standard and Premium Digital, click here.

4. When can I cancel my subscription?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time online. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select “Cancel” on the right-hand side. Rest assured that even if you cancel, you can still enjoy your subscription until the end of your current billing period.

5. What forms of payment are accepted?

We support credit card, debit card, and PayPal payments to make it convenient for you to access our content and services.

We hope these FAQs have addressed your queries regarding subscription plans and payments on FT.com. If you have any further questions or need assistance, please feel free to reach out to our customer support team.