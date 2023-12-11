Amidst the ongoing Israeli-Gaza conflict, the death toll of Israeli soldiers has risen beyond 100, as reported by Gaza’s health ministry. The ministry collects data from hospitals in the region and the Palestinian Red Crescent, but does not provide specific details on how Palestinians were killed, making it unclear whether the fatalities resulted from Israeli airstrikes, artillery barrages, or errant Palestinian rocket fire.

Referring to all casualties as victims of “Israeli aggression,” the health ministry fails to distinguish between civilians and combatants. Despite this, UN agencies, including the International Committee of the Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent, rely on data from the Hamas-run health ministry to assess the severity of the situation.

In the aftermath of each conflict, the UN humanitarian office conducts its own research into medical records to publish final death tolls. These figures have consistently aligned with the Gaza health ministry’s counts, albeit with minor discrepancies.

The Israeli-Gaza conflict, marked by four wars and numerous skirmishes, only perpetuates the devastating cycle of violence between Israel and Hamas. As casualties continue to mount, it is crucial to examine the impact of this protracted conflict on both sides.

