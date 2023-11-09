Jordan Air-Drops Vital Medical Supplies as Gaza Conflict Persists

Despite ongoing conflict and calls for a ceasefire, Jordan’s air force carried out an air-drop of vital medical supplies to a field hospital in the besieged Gaza Strip. This humanitarian effort comes as Israeli forces continue to pound the Hamas-held enclave, resulting in a surge of civilian deaths.

The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, confirmed the country’s involvement in the air-drop, stating that it was crucial to provide medical support to the field hospital in Gaza. Israel also acknowledged that they coordinated with Jordan to facilitate the delivery of these much-needed supplies.

While the international community, including major UN agencies, has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, the situation on the ground remains dire. Gaza’s Hamas government reported intense bombings around several hospitals, further exacerbating the already strained healthcare system in the territory.

The death toll in Gaza has risen to at least 9,770 people, including 4,008 children, as reported by the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory. In the occupied West Bank, more than 140 Palestinians have lost their lives in the violence and Israeli raids.

It is crucial for the international community to take urgent action to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. The air-drop of medical supplies by Jordan serves as a reminder of the pressing need for support and assistance to the people of Gaza who are suffering immensely.

As the conflict continues, it is imperative to prioritize the safety and well-being of civilians on both sides. Efforts towards de-escalation and negotiations for a lasting peace should be intensified to prevent further loss of life and destruction in the region. Only through diplomacy and cooperation can a sustainable resolution be achieved.