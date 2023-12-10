In a significant development, Israeli tanks have made their way to the centre of Khan Younis, the main southern city of Gaza. This information has been collected by Gaza’s health ministry, which compiles data from the hospitals in the enclave as well as the Palestinian Red Crescent. Despite not specifying the nature of the casualties, the ministry attributes all deaths to “Israeli aggression” without distinguishing between civilians and combatants.

Throughout the history of conflict between Israel and Hamas, the health ministry’s death tolls have been cited by UN agencies. Furthermore, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Palestinian Red Crescent also rely on these figures. After each war, the UN humanitarian office reviews medical records and publishes their own finalized death tolls, which have largely aligned with the Gaza health ministry’s numbers, albeit with minor discrepancies.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: What is Gaza’s health ministry?

A: Gaza’s health ministry is an organization responsible for managing the healthcare system in the Gaza Strip.

Q: How does Gaza’s health ministry collect data on casualties?

A: The ministry compiles data from hospitals within the enclave as well as the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Q: Does the health ministry differentiate between civilians and combatants in their casualty reports?

A: No, the ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants and attributes all casualties to “Israeli aggression.”