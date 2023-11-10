Israel Launches Airstrikes in Gaza and Strikes Hezbollah Cells in Lebanon

Israel took aggressive action on Monday as it bombarded Gaza with air strikes and targeted Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon. The escalating conflict has prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to convene a meeting of top generals and his war cabinet. As tensions rise, the world watches in anticipation of further developments.

In a proactive move, Israel has escalated its strikes not only in Gaza but also in Lebanon. The Israeli military continues to assess the situation and strategize its next moves.

The international community is closely monitoring the situation and urging all parties involved to exercise restraint. The United Nations agency for Palestine refugees, UNRWA, has reported that 29 of its staff have been killed in Gaza since October 7. UN aid chief Martin Griffiths has emphasized the urgent need for more assistance to Gaza, calling for increased aid to alleviate the dire conditions faced by the people living in the region.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron plans to visit Tel Aviv to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, highlighting the international concern and involvement in the conflict. This visit signals a broader effort by world leaders to engage and find a resolution to the crisis.

Throughout the conflict, the death toll in Gaza has continued to rise. The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry reports a total of 4,651 casualties. Additionally, the Hamas government has accused Israel of launching overnight raids that resulted in at least 55 deaths.

The impact of the conflict has extended beyond Gaza, with strikes targeting Hezbollah cells in southern Lebanon. As tensions escalate between Israel and Hezbollah, the situation becomes increasingly complex and dangerous.

As the crisis unfolds, it is essential for all parties involved to prioritize the protection of civilians and adhere to international humanitarian law. The world is closely watching and hoping for a resolution that will bring peace and stability to the region.