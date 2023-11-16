Israel Cuts Off All Ties with Gaza, Expels Palestinian Workers

In a significant move, Israel has announced that it will sever all contact with Gaza and expel Palestinian workers from the region. This decision comes nearly four weeks after Israel initiated its bombardment of the coastal enclave in response to a cross-border attack. The Israeli security cabinet released a statement late on Thursday declaring, “There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza.”

This development will have far-reaching consequences for both Israel and Gaza. Palestinians who were previously employed in Israel will now be returning to the besieged Palestinian territory. This decision highlights the heightened tensions and strained relations between the two regions.

The ongoing conflict in Gaza has led to a severe humanitarian crisis. According to the World Health Organization, the fuel shortage in Gaza has forced 14 out of 36 hospitals and 2 specialty centers to shut down. The hospitals that remain open are overwhelmed, operating beyond their capacity. Urgent access to humanitarian aid is crucial to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in Gaza.

Furthermore, there have been efforts to facilitate the departure of individuals from the Gaza Strip. Approximately 800 people, including those with foreign passports and injured Palestinians, have been allowed to leave the region via the Rafah crossing. It appears that the United States, Egypt, Israel, and Qatar have reached some form of agreement to enable these departures.

The devastating impact of the conflict is evidenced by the mounting death toll. The official spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza, which is controlled by Hamas, reported that the total number of casualties has risen to 9,061. Among the deceased are 3,760 children and 2,326 women. It is a tragic loss of innocent lives.

As the crisis deepens, international organizations are also facing challenges. UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees, has seen four of its schools-turned-shelters damaged by airstrikes in the past 24 hours. These attacks resulted in the reported deaths of at least 24 individuals. The facilities hit were located in the Jabalia Refugee Camp, the Beach Refugee Camp, and the Al Bureij Refugee Camp.

In response to the escalating situation, various world leaders have expressed their concerns. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar criticized Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating that it resembled “something approaching revenge.” He emphasized the need for Israel to defend itself but also called for restraint and a resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, separate incidents have resulted in the deaths of eight Palestinians. These developments further highlight the volatile and precarious situation in the region.

To address the humanitarian crisis and minimize harm to civilians, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has arrived in Israel. His visit aims to seek concrete measures from Israel to reduce harm to Palestinian civilians. These efforts align with US President Joe Biden’s call for humanitarian pauses in the conflict.

As the situation continues to evolve, it is vital to recognize the urgent need for dialogue and a sustainable resolution. The well-being of the civilian population and the restoration of peace and stability must remain at the forefront of international efforts.

