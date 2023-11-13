Israel Gears Up for Ground Assault on Gaza as Palestinians Seek Safety

Desperate Palestinians in northern Gaza are desperately seeking escape or taking refuge at a main hospital in the target zone, hoping to be spared from an imminent offensive by Israel. Defying warnings from Israel to move south, Hamas is urging people to stay in their homes as tensions escalate.

Despite the Palestinian health ministry reporting 300 deaths, mostly children and women, and 800 injuries in the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Israel shows no signs of backing down. In response to the deadly attack by Hamas militants a week ago, Israel is intensifying its warnings of an impending assault involving air, ground, and sea forces.

In a show of solidarity, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh met with Iran’s foreign minister in Qatar and agreed to “continue cooperation” to achieve the group’s goals. This meeting came after the Iranian foreign minister praised Hamas’s attack as a “historic victory” against Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory.

The United States is also reinforcing its support for Israel by sending a second aircraft carrier strike group to the eastern Mediterranean. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stated that this deployment is intended to deter any hostile actions against Israel. With this move, the US is further demonstrating its commitment to Israel’s security and resolve to prevent further escalation of this conflict.

Meanwhile, Iran has issued a stern warning that if Israel’s “war crimes and genocide” are not stopped, there will be “far-reaching consequences.” Tehran’s mission to the United Nations posted this message on Twitter, criticizing the UN and the Security Council for being passive in the face of Israeli aggression.

In a separate incident, Israeli strikes targeted the airport in Syria’s government-held city of Aleppo, injuring five people. This attack follows previous strikes on airports in Aleppo and Damascus. The source of the strikes has not been confirmed, but they are believed to have come from the sea.

As the situation continues to deteriorate, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are struggling to flee from the areas in Gaza that have been targeted by Israeli bombardments. The death toll in Gaza has now reached 324 people in the past 24 hours, with a total of 2,215 people killed since the conflict began.

In an effort to de-escalate tensions and protect civilians, President Joe Biden has spoken with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He has urged both leaders to allow humanitarian aid to reach the region, emphasizing his support for efforts to alleviate the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

