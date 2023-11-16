In a devastating incident that unfolded on Monday, the commander of Ukraine’s military, Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, lost a trusted and loyal aide, Major Henadiy Chastyakov. The incident occurred during Chastyakov’s 39th birthday celebration when a colleague gifted him a set of six grenades. While displaying these gifts to his family at home, tragedy struck as his 13-year-old son playfully twisted the ring of one of the grenades, resulting in a fatal explosion. The explosion not only claimed Chastyakov’s life but also left his son severely injured.

The Ukrainian Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, has clarified that this incident was not a targeted attack, but rather a fatal accident. The circumstances leading to the explosion were accidental, as Chastyakov attempted to disarm the grenade after his son had unknowingly activated it. The police are currently investigating the details surrounding this tragic event, which took place in the village of Chaiky in the Kyiv region.

Chastyakov’s untimely demise has left a profound impact on Gen. Zaluzhnyi, who expressed his deep sorrow and grief in a heartfelt post on the Telegram messaging app. He recognized Chastyakov as a reliable and dependable aide, particularly during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia. This unfortunate incident is seen as a heavy loss not only for the Armed Forces of Ukraine but also for Gen. Zaluzhnyi personally.

This incident marks the second fatal tragedy for Ukraine’s military within a week. Just a few days earlier, a Ukrainian brigade gathering in Zaporizhzhia to honor their troops became the target of a Russian missile attack, resulting in the death of 19 soldiers. The incident stands as one of the deadliest single attacks reported by Ukrainian forces in recent times.

In the wake of these unfortunate events, questions have been raised regarding the safety protocols and precautions taken by the military. The suspension of the commander of the 128th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade, Dmytro Lysiuk, demonstrates the authorities’ commitment to investigating any lapses in adherence to safety regulations. Lysiuk’s decision to hold the event near the front line, where it could have easily been detected by Russian reconnaissance drones, is being closely examined. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has emphasized that those responsible for jeopardizing the safety of individuals will be held accountable.

While these incidents are undoubtedly tragic, they also serve as reminders of the risks faced by military personnel. As Ukraine continues to confront the challenges posed by foreign aggression, it is crucial to ensure that safety measures are diligently followed to protect the lives of those serving their country.

