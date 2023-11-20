A Glimpse into Gaza’s Health Ministry: Reporting on Casualties and Conflict

In the heart of Gaza City lies Al Shifa Hospital, the largest in the enclave. Renowned for its capacity to handle the influx of wounded individuals, Al Shifa Hospital receives data from every medical facility in the strip. This collaborative effort allows hospital administrators to maintain comprehensive records of each person seeking treatment and every body arriving at the morgue.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health establishes its reports not only from hospitals but also from sources like the Palestinian Red Crescent. However, the ministry omits vital details surrounding the circumstances of Palestinian fatalities. Rather than distinguishing between casualties resulting from Israeli airstrikes, artillery barrages, or misfired Palestinian rockets, the ministry labels all victims as being the result of “Israeli aggression”. Furthermore, the ministry does not differentiate between civilians and combatants, adding complexity to accurately understanding the human cost of hostilities.

Over the course of numerous conflicts, the United Nations and various UN agencies have frequently referenced the health ministry’s death tolls in their reports. Additionally, the International Committee of the Red Cross and Palestinian Red Crescent have relied on these numbers as well. Following each war, the UN humanitarian office conducts its own research into medical records to provide a final assessment of the death toll. Generally, the UN’s findings align closely with the Gaza health ministry’s figures, though minor discrepancies may arise.

The reporting of casualties and the impact of conflict is a critical aspect of understanding and addressing the situation in Gaza. While the Gaza health ministry’s reports serve as a significant source for assessing the tolls, it is essential to consider varied perspectives and corroborate data from multiple sources to gain a comprehensive understanding of the situation.

