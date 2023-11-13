Little chance of Chinese president meeting US senators in Beijing, say experts

Amidst persistent tensions between China and the United States, analysts predict that there is little hope of a meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and a delegation of US senators. The delegation, led by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, had hoped to engage with Beijing and advance US economic and national security interests.

However, experts believe that a meeting with President Xi is unlikely. Einar Tangen, a senior fellow at the Beijing-based Taihe Institute, stated that the trip is not expected to result in a positive outcome for Beijing. He emphasized that unless the US delegation is willing to engage in constructive dialogue, the visit would simply be seen as a public relations effort by China.

The lack of progress on sticking points following previous visits of US officials and the ongoing tensions between the two powers further diminish the chances of a meeting. The US has introduced semiconductor export controls and imposed restrictions on Chinese tech companies, while China is likely to use the talks to raise concerns about US tech restrictions, activities in disputed territories, and Taiwan.

Despite efforts to maintain communications and establish working groups, little has changed on the structural issues between the two countries. The tit-for-tat tech competition continues, and military communication lines remain stalled.

Experts also point out that there have been more senior US visits to China than the other way around, suggesting that a meeting with President Xi holds little appeal for him at this point. Josef Gregory Mahoney, an international relations professor, suggests that if the US delegation demonstrates commitments to diplomatic protocol and avoids grandstanding, higher-level meetings might be possible in the future.

In conclusion, while the US senators’ visit to Beijing aims to advance their interests, the chances of a meeting with President Xi Jinping appear to be slim. The persistent tensions and lack of progress on critical issues between the two powers make it unlikely that this visit will lead to a positive outcome.