The Harrowing Experiences of Freed Hostages in Hamas Captivity

Being held captive by Hamas is a harrowing experience, as details from freed hostages are starting to reveal. Around 240 people, ranging from infants to octogenarians, were taken hostage during Hamas’ attack on Israel in October. While some have been released, many more remain missing. The Red Cross and other humanitarian groups have been denied access to the hostages, leaving their families and the wider world in the dark about their well-being.

According to testimonies from freed hostages, the conditions in captivity were grim. Hostages were kept in the dark, both literally and figuratively. Adina Moshe, who was taken from her home in Israel and forced into underground tunnels in Gaza, described her ordeal. She was made to walk barefoot through muddy tunnels for hours, struggling to breathe in the cramped and suffocating spaces. Inside the tunnels, she and others were confined to an underground room where the lights were only switched on for two hours a day.

The constant bombing above ground was another torment endured by the hostages. They could hear the nonstop bombings until the day before their release, when they were suddenly met with silence. This created a sense of anticipation and anxiety, as they were unsure of what was to come. The network of tunnels described by Moshe was corroborated by other freed hostages, such as Yocheved Lifshitz, an 85-year-old grandmother who was released early in the conflict.

The stories of the freed hostages shed light on the varying treatment experienced by those in captivity. While the terms of the release agreement between Israel and Hamas prioritize the release of women, children, and foreign workers, there is still much uncertainty about the fate of those who remain captive. Each new account adds to our understanding of the situation, but it also deepens concerns for the well-being of the hostages still held in Gaza.

