The South China Sea: Unveiling the Enigmatic Maritime Militia

In a recent incident in the South China Sea, a Chinese coast guard ship was captured on video firing water cannon at a smaller Philippine counterpart. While this act of aggression raises concerns about the potential for conflict in the region, it also shines a light on an elusive group known as Beijing’s “little blue men.”

Analysts have long suspected a connection between the Chinese military and an alleged maritime militia operating in the South China Sea. This militia, unofficially referred to as the “little blue men,” is believed to be composed of hundreds of vessels under Beijing’s control. Their primary role is to advance China’s territorial claims in the disputed waters, acting as a deniable force.

The recent footage provided by the Philippines reveals a fleet of Chinese vessels obstructing the resupply of a military outpost on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands. While most of the ships bear the label “China Coast Guard,” there are also at least two blue-hulled vessels resembling fishing boats in the flotilla.

Experts in marine security, including the Philippines and the United States, concur that these fishing boats are part of the Beijing-controlled maritime militia. These same vessels were also involved in the swarm at Whitsun Reef, where over 200 Chinese ships congregated in 2021.

Instead of relying on quotes, it is evident that these fishing boats, disguised as civilian vessels, act as an extension of the Chinese coast guard. Their purpose is to carry out operations in support of blocking resupply missions and reinforcing Beijing’s control over disputed areas, such as Second Thomas Shoal.

Located more than 620 miles from mainland China and 120 miles from the Philippine island of Palawan, Second Thomas Shoal has been a point of contention between the two countries. The Philippines stationed marines on the shoal by grounding a World War II-era warship, the Sierra Madre. However, the vessel’s isolation and deteriorating condition make it vulnerable to harassment.

Following the recent confrontation, China accused the Philippines of violating its sovereignty by grounding the warship. Claims were also made that the Philippines intended to permanently occupy the area, further inflaming tensions.

To fully comprehend the significance of the maritime militia’s actions, it is crucial to understand the broader context of the South China Sea dispute. Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan also assert sovereignty claims over various features in the region, but China’s claims are the most expansive. Despite a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal dismissing its claims, China insists on considering almost the entire area as its sovereign territory.

Over the past two decades, China has undertaken significant military construction on reefs and atolls in the South China Sea. This includes the establishment of military installations, runways, and ports. The alleged maritime militia, believed to be funded and controlled by the People’s Liberation Army, poses a substantial challenge for Western experts. As demonstrated by the Whitsun incident, this force can swiftly mobilize to surround disputed reefs or islands, either independently or in coordination with the coast guard or navy.

Although there have been previous suspicions of the militia’s existence, the recent video footage provides one of the most compelling pieces of evidence to date. The symbiotic relationship between the Chinese military and the maritime militia has become increasingly apparent, particularly with the integration of the China Coast Guard into Beijing’s military structure.

According to Lyle Morris, a senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute’s Center for China Analysis and a former US defense official, the joint operations between these two entities require meticulous planning and real-time communication. This indicates a high level of coordination between the Chinese coast guard and the alleged maritime militia.

Despite these revelations, Chinese authorities remain tight-lipped on the matter, choosing not to respond to inquiries regarding the existence and activities of the militia.

Sources:

– CNN: [South China Sea: Latest clash shows water cannon confrontation](https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/07/asia/south-china-sea-philippines-water-cannon-intl-hnk/index.html)