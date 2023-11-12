A Hidden Force: Unveiling the Beijing-Controlled Maritime Militia in the South China Sea

In a recent incident that unfolded in the South China Sea, tensions escalated as a Chinese coast guard ship fired water cannons at a smaller Philippine vessel. While the conflicting claims over the region’s disputed territories have long been a cause for concern, a closer analysis reveals a more intriguing aspect: the alleged connection between the Chinese military and a clandestine maritime militia commonly referred to as “Beijing’s little blue men.”

Video footage provided by the Philippines captures Chinese vessels obstructing the resupply of a remote military outpost on Second Thomas Shoal in the Spratly Islands. While most of the ships bear the markings of the “China Coast Guard,” the presence of two blue-hulled vessels resembling fishing boats raised suspicions among Western marine security experts, the Philippines, and the United States. These boats, they believe, are part of a Beijing-controlled maritime militia that operates unofficially to advance China’s territorial claims.

The maritime militia, described as a fleet consisting of hundreds of vessels acting under the orders of the Chinese coast guard, has been involved in numerous incidents. One notable example is the swarming of Whitsun Reef, a disputed feature claimed by the Philippines in the Spratlys, where up to 220 vessels were deployed in 2021.

Rather than just simple fishing boats, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesperson, Jay Tarriela, argued that these vessels were “not just a fishing vessel but a Chinese maritime militia,” reinforcing the belief that they are an integral part of coordinating operations to impede resupply missions.

The conflict over Second Thomas Shoal stems from a longstanding dispute between China and the Philippines. Located more than 620 miles from mainland China and approximately 120 miles from the Philippine island of Palawan, the shoal holds strategic importance for both parties. The Philippines stationed its marines on the shoal by grounding the World War II-era warship, the Sierra Madre, in 1999, asserting its claim to sovereignty. However, due to the vessel’s isolation and deteriorating condition, it remains vulnerable to harassment.

Following the recent altercation, China accused the Philippines of violating its sovereignty by grounding the warship. China’s Coast Guard issued a statement claiming that their actions during the incident were professional and restrained, asserting the defense of its own interests.

The Second Thomas Shoal represents only one among many disputed features in the South China Sea. The competing claims over sovereignty extend to Malaysia, Vietnam, Brunei, and Taiwan. However, China’s claims are the most expansive, asserting control over almost the entire 1.3 million square miles of the sea, despite a 2016 ruling by an international tribunal in the Hague that denied these claims.

Over the past two decades, China has occupied several reefs and atolls across the South China Sea, establishing military installations including airfields and ports. Western experts warn about the significance of the alleged maritime militia, funded and controlled by the People’s Liberation Army. With hundreds of boats at its disposal, the maritime militia could rapidly surround disputed reefs or islands, operating independently or in coordination with the coast guard and PLA Navy.

While previous instances captured suspected militia vessels on camera, the recent video provides a compelling illustration of the intricate interaction between the Chinese military and the maritime militia. This symbiotic relationship became even more apparent in 2021 when the China Coast Guard fell under the jurisdiction of the Chinese Central Military Commission, effectively integrating it into Beijing’s military structure.

As tensions persist in the South China Sea, analysts emphasize the orchestrated nature of the operations carried out by the maritime militia and the real-time communication required to execute seamless maneuvers. This hidden force continues to be an influential factor in the region, further complicating the geopolitical landscape.

