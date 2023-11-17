Lithuania Implements Temporary Border Closures Amidst Mounting Tensions with Belarus

Lithuania has made the decision to temporarily close two of its six checkpoints with Belarus as tensions continue to escalate between the two nations. This move comes amidst growing concerns regarding the presence of Wagner group mercenaries, who are linked to Russia, in Belarus.

The two checkpoints that will be closed are Tverecius and Sumskas, with traffic being redirected to the Medininkai border checkpoint, the largest of Lithuania’s six checkpoints. Deputy Minister of Transport, Agnė Vaiciukeviciūte, stated that the main goal is to suspend operations at these two points from August 18th. This decision will provide an opportunity to allocate border control officers to other checkpoints.

Lithuania, an independent democratic nation and member of NATO and the European Union, has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and a safe haven for those fleeing persecution in neighboring Belarus and Russia. The presence of Wagner fighters in Belarus has raised concerns, with Commander Rustamas Liubajevas of the Lithuanian State Border Guard Service estimating that there could be up to 4,500 of these mercenaries stationed near the Lithuanian and Polish borders.

To further bolster border protection, Latvia has announced the mobilization of additional border guards at its Latvian-Belarusian border. This decision comes in response to a surge in attempts to illegally cross the border, as well as increased involvement from Belarusian authorities in facilitating the flow of illegal immigrants. Latvian authorities view these actions as part of Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko’s regime employing hybrid warfare tactics.

Both Lithuania and Latvia have seen an influx of migrants from Belarus. Since January 2022, 11,211 people have been denied entry to Lithuania, with an additional 1,543 individuals being turned away this year. In response to the situation, Poland has deployed thousands of troops to its border with Belarus, considering it a precautionary measure as tensions rise between the two neighboring nations.

As the situation continues to evolve, it remains to be seen how these border closures and security deployments will impact the delicate balance in the region and whether further measures will be required to ensure the safety and stability of these nations.

Source: [AP](https://apnews.com/article/lithuania-belarus-russia-europe-war-and-unrest-04843369a3ffade0e3ae5055e7a914a6)