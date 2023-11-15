VILNIUS, August 30 – In a recent address to Catholic youths in St. Petersburg, Pope Francis spoke about the rich cultural heritage of the Russian empire, prompting Lithuania, a predominantly Catholic member of the EU, to seek clarifications from the Vatican. While the Pope’s remarks were met with mixed reactions, it is vital to delve deeper into the significance of this historical legacy and its impact on various nations.

The Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Ministry has summoned the Vatican’s top diplomat in the country for a discussion following the Pope’s comments. The intention behind this dialogue is to engage in an exchange of perspectives on the topic after the Archbishop returns from his vacation.

Despite concerns raised by Lithuania, the Vatican clarified that Pope Francis did not intend to glorify Russian imperialism. Instead, the Pope aimed to acknowledge and appreciate the positive aspects of the great Russian cultural and spiritual heritage, paying tribute to the historical figures who shaped the Russian empire, such as Peter the Great and Catherine II.

It is important to remember that the Russian empire, through its expansion, had incorporated the territories of Lithuania and Poland in the 18th century. However, both countries later regained their independence after World War I and after enduring harsh suppression during revolts against the empire in the 19th century.

The impact of the Russian empire extends well beyond Lithuania and Poland. Ukraine, which was also part of the empire, expressed deep regret over the Pope’s remarks. On the other hand, the Kremlin viewed them as gratifying, highlighting the complex dynamics surrounding this historical legacy.

The Catholic Church has played a significant role in Lithuania, which is home to a majority of Roman Catholics. The Church’s anti-Communist and pro-independence stance during the nation’s annexation by the Soviet Union is still highly regarded. The Vatican maintained diplomatic relations with Lithuania during this period, refusing to recognize the annexation.

It is crucial for nations to reconcile historical narratives with the complexities of cultural heritage. While the Pope’s comments may have sparked discussions and debates, they serve as an opportunity to explore the intertwined histories and legacies of nations that were part of the Russian empire.

