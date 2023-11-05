Lithuania Revokes Residency Permits of Russian and Belarusian Citizens over National Security Concerns

Lithuania made the bold decision on Friday to declare over a thousand citizens of Russia and Belarus living in the country as threats to national security. Consequently, their permanent residency permits were revoked. The move came after the Lithuanian government requested the affected individuals to complete a questionnaire that sought their viewpoints on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the annexation of Crimea in 2014.

As a Baltic nation that gained independence from the Soviet Union over three decades ago, Lithuania is a democratic country and a member of NATO and the European Union. It has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine and has welcomed many individuals seeking refuge from Belarus and Russia’s authoritarian regimes.

The Migration Department, responsible for conducting the survey, concluded that 1,164 Belarusian and Russian citizens residing in Lithuania posed a threat to national security after evaluating both public and non-public information. Of those individuals, 910 were Belarusian citizens, while 254 were Russian citizens. The responses from the questionnaire were taken into consideration when determining whether to grant or deny residence.

It’s important to note that those deemed as national security threats represent only a small fraction of the Belarusian and Russian citizens living in Lithuania. According to the Migration Department’s data, there are currently over 58,000 Belarusian citizens and 16,000 Russian citizens residing in the country. These individuals must regularly renew their residence permits depending on their application status, with renewal periods ranging from one to three years.

While those affected by the residency permit revocations have the opportunity to appeal in court, others have been given a month to leave the country. At the time of writing, there has been no immediate response from the governments of Russia or Belarus regarding this decision by Lithuania.

The diversity within Lithuania also includes an ethnic Russian minority, constituting approximately 5% of the population. These individuals, who hold Lithuanian citizenship, were not required to participate in the questionnaire.

The move by Lithuania showcases their commitment to national security and their stance on maintaining democratic values. It is a reminder that nations must carefully consider the potential threats posed by individuals residing within their borders, especially during times of international tension.